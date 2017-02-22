Barcelona could potentially be in for a summer of change if Luis Enrique is replaced at the Camp Nou, while they will also be looking to bolster a squad that is currently behind in La Liga and facing a last-16 exit in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants are constantly looking to capture big signings at the end of each season and next summer will be no different - regardless of the future of their under-fire manager.

But while it will be good news for the club's fans, who face seeing their bitter rivals Real Madrid win the league for the first time since 2012, Barcelona's interest will worry their targets' respective clubs.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

There is still three months remaining of the season before the Spanish giants can make any moves for their summer targets, but Barcelona are already growing in confidence about their chances of securing the signing of one Premier League star.

Arsenal, too, are facing an uncertain future over their manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract also runs out in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extended deal. But should the Frenchman leave, so too could Hector Bellerin.

Article continues below

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to meet the Gunners' demands for Bellerin, who has become their no.1 summer transfer target with first-choice right-back Aleix Vidal having recently suffered a broken ankle away to Alaves - leaving Sergi Roberto as their alternative option.

Wenger influential on Bellerin

Barcelona are not only ready to throw their financial weight around but also believe their bid to lure arguably the best right-back in the Premier League back to his native Spain could be made easier if Wenger decides to call an end to his near-21 years in charge.

Bellerin, who Arsenal took from La Masia back in 2011, is seen as the perfect right-back acquisition for Barcelona - who failed to sign significant cover for Dani Alves who left for Juventus last summer.

Enrique instead decided to invest the best part of his transfer budget on signing Valencia's Andre Gomes, but their failures to land a right-back in 2016 will hopefully be resolved this summer.

Bellerin transfer request

Bellerin, who was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season, signed a new six-and-a-half year £100,000-a-week deal with the Gunners back in November, but the reigning La Liga champions believe the Spaniard will request a move away if Wenger departs.

The 21-year-old has performed admirably since making his breakthrough at the Emirates back in 2014, and the fact that his boyhood club have shown an interest, despite letting him go as a kid, will likely be a tough proposition for the young Spain international to turn down.

Wenger's Arsenal career could come to an end in the summer, with the club's fans growing frustrated with their consistent failures, both domestically and in Europe, and Barcelona's interest would represent a fantastic escape route for Bellerin.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms