Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Hector Bellerin has been a key feature under Arsene Wenger since his breakthrough in 2014.

How Arsene Wenger could influence Hector Bellerin to join Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona could potentially be in for a summer of change if Luis Enrique is replaced at the Camp Nou, while they will also be looking to bolster a squad that is currently behind in La Liga and facing a last-16 exit in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants are constantly looking to capture big signings at the end of each season and next summer will be no different - regardless of the future of their under-fire manager.

But while it will be good news for the club's fans, who face seeing their bitter rivals Real Madrid win the league for the first time since 2012, Barcelona's interest will worry their targets' respective clubs.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

There is still three months remaining of the season before the Spanish giants can make any moves for their summer targets, but Barcelona are already growing in confidence about their chances of securing the signing of one Premier League star.

Arsenal, too, are facing an uncertain future over their manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract also runs out in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extended deal. But should the Frenchman leave, so too could Hector Bellerin.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

Carlos Tevez is about to lose his status as world’s highest-paid player [Sun]

Carlos Tevez is about to lose his status as world’s highest-paid player [Sun]

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to meet the Gunners' demands for Bellerin, who has become their no.1 summer transfer target with first-choice right-back Aleix Vidal having recently suffered a broken ankle away to Alaves - leaving Sergi Roberto as their alternative option.

Wenger influential on Bellerin

Barcelona are not only ready to throw their financial weight around but also believe their bid to lure arguably the best right-back in the Premier League back to his native Spain could be made easier if Wenger decides to call an end to his near-21 years in charge.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Bellerin, who Arsenal took from La Masia back in 2011, is seen as the perfect right-back acquisition for Barcelona - who failed to sign significant cover for Dani Alves who left for Juventus last summer.

Enrique instead decided to invest the best part of his transfer budget on signing Valencia's Andre Gomes, but their failures to land a right-back in 2016 will hopefully be resolved this summer.

Bellerin transfer request

Bellerin, who was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season, signed a new six-and-a-half year £100,000-a-week deal with the Gunners back in November, but the reigning La Liga champions believe the Spaniard will request a move away if Wenger departs.

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

The 21-year-old has performed admirably since making his breakthrough at the Emirates back in 2014, and the fact that his boyhood club have shown an interest, despite letting him go as a kid, will likely be a tough proposition for the young Spain international to turn down.

Wenger's Arsenal career could come to an end in the summer, with the club's fans growing frustrated with their consistent failures, both domestically and in Europe, and Barcelona's interest would represent a fantastic escape route for Bellerin.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Barcelona
Theo Walcott
Hector Bellerin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again