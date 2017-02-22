Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez has reservations over the Mayweather and McGregor superfight.

Canelo Alvarez not in favour of Floyd Mayweather fight with Conor McGregor

There is no shortage of opinion about the heavily discussed "superfight" between Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. and one of Mayweather's rivals has now thrown his hat into the ring with some interesting thoughts of his own.

Now, one of Mayweather's rivals has thrown his hat into the ring with some interesting thoughts of his own.

Canelo Alvarez, a two-time world champion in the middleweight division, is certainly not in favour of the fight taking place.

Speaking to Reuters, Alvarez said the proposed fight was "a joke for boxing if it happens" and was "purely a businessman fight while he prefers to have a serious fight."

The 26-year-old Mexican has had a distinguished career for someone so young, having already amassed 50 fights for a record of 48 wins, one draw, and one loss.

His only defeat in his career to date came at the hands of Mayweather when he was outpointed in a majority decision in 2013.

Alvarez next takes on his fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez in May.

In terms of the Mayweather fight with McGregor, there have been many claims and counter claims between the two camps in regards to the fight taking place, which for the average punter has made it very hard to keep up with.

However, Alvarez is not keen on the idea.

Canelo Alvarez v Liam Smith

He said: "It's a joke for boxing if that happens.

"It is a businessman fight. I like to fight a serious fight."

Renowned trainer Freddie Roach has now claimed that Mayweather told him the fight would happen.

Speaking with The MMA Hour Roach said: "Everything is pointing in the right direction. He(McGregor) will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd but he is sellable and making noise.

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

"I think Mayweather is the favourite due to his all-round boxing ability, but I wouldn't count anyone out. Especially as McGregor throws hard and he is not afraid to throw."

Roach said he would consider preparing Mayweather for the fight if called upon and felt it would be 'a great honour' if that was the case.

