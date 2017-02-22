Though Magic Johnson's first trade as president of the Los Angeles Lakers - acquiring Corey Brewer and a first-round pick for Lou Williams - was seemingly a good one, there's cause for concern moving forward.

That's because Johnson's eye for NBA-caliber talent has been questionable in the past, as a quick scan of his Twitter feed makes obvious.

From a couple of tweets praising both Michael Carter-Williams and Rajon Rondo (now teammates with the Chicago Bulls) to a comment about Metta World Peace making the New York Knicks a title contender, there are some really bad opinions on Johnson's feed.

According to Reddit user PZinger6, Johnson has whiffed in his evaluations of a number of recent NBA prospects and transactions, as the following tweets illustrate:

Fortunately for Laker fans, Magic has also hired a new GM in Rob Pelinka, so the NBA legend won't be making all the trade decisions - at least not without some strong input from his new hire.

As long as Pelinka can make sure Johnson and the Lakers make more trades like Tuesday's deal for a first-round pick, and avoid having Michael Carter-Williams, Rajon Rondo and Jimmer Fredette as key backcourt players next season, the team should start heading in the right direction.

With only a day remaining before Thursday's trade deadline, Johnson's next several hours are sure to be busy ones as the Lakers try to decide what's best for their future.

Perhaps Chicago Bulls GM Gar Forman should get Magic on the phone and tell him Rondo and MCW are both available.