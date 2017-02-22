It certainly seems the age of the 'superfight' is well and truly upon us.

In the midst of all the discussions of a bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, and the confirmed fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in April, comes the news that David Haye is looking for a big fight of his own.

Haye is currently preparing for his fight against Tony Bellew next weekend, but that did not stop him looking ahead to a potential bout against Joshua.

Speaking to The Sun, Haye said he is looking for a fight that would be a defining moment in his career, and he feels a bout between the two would be the biggest in their respective careers.

“You want the biggest possible fight — me and Joshua is the biggest for us both. We could sell out Wembley Stadium twice over.

“But as well as the attention it would bring, the clash of styles would be classic.

“I believe I’m a natural boxer and he isn’t. He learned later in life but he has a lot of things in his favour, he’s on a roll.

“There’s no doubt I think the defining fight of my career is still to come — and a good start would be Joshua.”

However, for now, Haye's full focus should be on Bellew, the Liverpudlian who he faces next weekend.

Barbs have been thrown from both camps with Haye doubting Bellew's fighting credentials saying that the WBC cruiserweight champion has got to this point of his career "the easy way" compared to his own boxing journey.

Haye says it is much easier for him to be motivated for a fight by having a clear dislike for his opponent, which he says it not hard to find when it comes to Bellew who hails from Merseyside.

Haye said: "If you think your opponent is lovely and you are going to hang out and go to the movies together, then you are not going to push yourself to smash him to bits.

"But I don't even have to try and hate this guy. He has got the most unlikeable personality of any current British fighter."

Those comments certainly light the fuse for what should be an explosive fight at the 02 Arena in London next Saturday night.

