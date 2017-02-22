LeBron James has made it clear that he believes the Cleveland Cavaliers need some more depth if they're going to defend their NBA title this season.

With key injuries to guard J.R. Smith and forward Kevin Love, the Cavs need to add some healthy talent to the roster in order to stay atop the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers will reportedly take a step in that direction by working out a free-agent center.

According to ESPN.com sources, former Milwaukee Buck Larry Sanders is in Cleveland and will likely work out for the Cavs on Wednesday.

During his time in Milwaukee, Sanders was one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. He's averaged 1.8 blocks per game in his five-year career so far.

Sanders hasn't played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season, when he abruptly retired due to multiple violations of the league's drug policy and a battle with anxiety and depression that required him to check himself into a hospital.

However, if Sanders is healthy and still in NBA shape, the Cavaliers could really use his height and defensive prowess behind starting center Tristan Thompson.

Currently, Channing Frye is listed as the backup center, but he's more of a three-point shooter and not a great post defender. Allowing Frye to slide into a backup forward position, where he's more comfortable, would be a big boost for Cleveland down the stretch.

When Love and Smith return from their injuries, signing Sanders would ensure that the Cavaliers will have plenty of talented options for coach Tyronn Lue to bring off the bench.