Georgia in action.

Six Nations make decision on Georgia's future

Georgia has seen their bid for a spot in the Six Nations competition rejected by the organisers of the competition.

Despite being ranked 12th in the latest world rankings, and sitting two spots ahead of Italy, the door is shut on them making an appearance for the next decade at least.

Georgia have won the second tier Rugby Europe Championship for the last six years in a row, but remain on the outside looking in.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Six Nations chief executive John Feehan said that they would not be influenced by public opinion and the thought of promotion and relegation is not on the agenda.

He said: "It is a closed competition, owned and controlled by the six unions concerned.

"We are not closed to every scenario but it takes a while to see a convincing argument, around 10-15 years and talk about bringing in new teams is premature.

"We are perfectly happy that we have the six best teams in Europe in our competition."

Feehan was also strong in his comments with regards to interference from World Rugby saying that 'they have no right to say how the tournament is run.'

Feehan said that World Rugby have an obligation to oversee how the game is developed, but that should not extend to tournaments like the Six Nations.

One can only hope that the powers that be look at the bigger picture and enhance their product by bringing in an emerging nation in from the cold.

In the Southern Hemisphere, they did just that by bringing in Argentina to play against New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, so a precedent has been set.

Georgia, while being disheartened, certainly should not give up on their ultimate goal, and by having a level of perseverance, you never know what may happen.

