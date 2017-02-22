Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tuesday night will go down as one of the most entertaining Champions League nights in years.

On paper, Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid and Manchester City and Monaco looked interesting enough. But to say that they surpassed all expectations would be an understatement.

A ridiculous 14 goals in the two matches were scored - including some absolute screamers - which left football fans extremely satisfied with the way they had spent their Tuesday night.

However, one fan will be wishing it had only been 13 goals because he was just minutes away by landing one of the most outrageous bets we’ve ever seen.

A bet slip has emerged online that shows a customer placing a double on Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid and Manchester City 4-3 Monaco.

A truly outlandish bet which would seen him collect an eye-watering €34,200 (£28,870) from a €2 stake (£1.68).

While Leverkusen and Atletico obliged - landing at 150/1 - Leroy Sane’s goal in the 82nd minute meant City beat their French opponents 5-3, rather than 5-2 - which was priced at 120/1.

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The punter - going by the Twitter name, Mustafa Celik - appears to have placed his bet in Germany and the bet must caused quite the stir because Sane himself has spoken out about it.

The gambler posted his betting slip on Twitter with an accompanying message that read “You owe me 34,200 euros, Leroy Sane”.

Sane soon replied by tweeting: "I read about it in the newspapers ... sorry for that poor guy #inSané."

That apology is hardly going to soften the blow but it’s nice for Sane to acknowledge how much damage his strike did to one poor person.

Sane probably won’t care too much as the 21-year-old continues to impress in this Pep Guardiola side.

The German arrived at the Etihad last summer for a reported £37 million and struggled to play regular first-team football instantly.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-MONACO

However, in recent weeks he’s been used more regularly and has demonstrated his potential by scoring four times in all competitions.

The former Schalke star is certainly starting to look a promising player and could make his £37 million transfer fee look a bargain considering he’s still only 21-years-old.

While City fans will be thankful for his goal to give them a two-goal cushion to take into the second-leg in Monaco, a certain Mustafa Celik is bound to be absolutely fuming.

