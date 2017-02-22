Ryan Giggs explains what stopped him becoming Man United boss last summer

Ryan Giggs was a legend as a player and many believed he would follow that up by becoming a legend as a manager, too.

However, he's still yet to take his first job, and bar a stint as Louis van Gaal's assistant at Manchester United, he's yet to gain much experience of top flight coaching.

He ended his 29-year association with the Red Devils last summer after feeling like he deserved the chance to lead the club by himself, and he feels that there is a major reason why he stll hasn't taken the reigns anywhere.

It did seem like Giggs was being primed for the top job at Old Trafford when he was installed as their number two in 2014.

But when van Gaal moved on the club brought in former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho to take over and try to restore United to their past glories.

Mourinho insisted that he extended an offer to Giggs to continue as his assistant, only to reveal that the Welshman turned the opportunity down.

"The job he (Giggs) wanted was the job the club gave me. He wanted to be Manchester United manager," Mourinho said as per the Mirror.

Speaking with the BBC earlier this week, Giggs discussed Swansea hiring Paul Clement as their new manager.

Giggs was also in the frame for the job, but in the end they went for the Bayern Munich number two. Giggs didn't seem to have a problem with that, though he did suggest that there are too many foreign managers in the Premier League.

"I don't think there's enough [British managers] at the moment," he said.

"It's good to see a British coach getting a chance.

"I think it is [important British coaches get a chance]. There's a lot of top quality foreign coaches in the Premier League, but there's also a lot of quality British coaches and managers out there.

"If you don't get the chance, you don't get the chance to prove what you can do and see what you can do with a talented team," added Giggs.

"As I say, there are quality foreign coaches as well. I just think on the balance, there's too many foreigners at the moment and British coaches probably just don't get the chances."

That's all well and good, but he seems to feel as though he is entitled to a job in the top flight. He would be better off dropping down a division or two to build his profile as well as his experience.

