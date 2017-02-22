With the 2017 Formula One season fast approaching, current champions Mercedes have given the world a sneak peak of their new car - the Wo8.

The team, who will be represented by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas this season, posted teaser pictures of the car on their official website the day before its set official launch at Silverstone.

Mercedes are the latest Formula 1 team to reveal their new machine, with the hope that it will drive them to a fourth consecutive championship in 2017.

The Toto Wolff-lead Mercedes have been utterly dominant over the past few years and will be eager to continue racking up drivers and constructors' championships in 2017.

After Nico Rosberg promptly retired following his world championship win, Hamilton, now partnered by Bottas, is the current favourite to take the drivers title.

However, with the FIA having made sweeping changes to the rules and regulations for 2017, it seems that the playing field, in the early stages of the season at least, may be substantially more level with Mercedes have admitting to feeling somewhat wary of these new changes.

2017 will be the first season to run under the new rules changes introduced by the FIA.

The cars are 20 centimeters wider now, with wider tyres to boot, while the two wings are to be angled differently and made wider, all resulting in a significant increase in downforce.

You can see the teaser images that Mercedes posted in the tweet below.

As you can see in the images above, it looks like there will be a lot of black, blue, and green in the new vehicle.

While this will see the average weight of the cars increased, it will mean that cars can corner much harder and faster than they could in the past, and lap times are expected to drop markedly.

Ferrari and Red Bull will be looking to take advantage of the new rules and steal a march on the title in the early part of the season as they look to stop the Mercedes juggernaut, however, the new Wo8, in the hands of Hamilton and Bottas, might take some stopping.

