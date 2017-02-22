With Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville having played their respective careers at Liverpool and Manchester United, it was inevitable that the two would have a dig at each other when they paired up for their punditry roles on Sky Sports.

Both were legends for their clubs and will be remembered for decades to come and their role on Monday Night Football has allowed Reds and United fans to still feel a connection with their respective club legends.

Not only are Neville and Carragher as respected in their punditry duties as they were as players, but the two have made for great entertainment for fans who have no particular affinity to the former England internationals.

Despite their hatred for each other's former clubs, the two have clearly formed a great relationship during their time at Sky Sports and taken that with them onto social media.

Football fans don't have to wait long for the latest 'episode' between the Carragher and Neville, and it makes for great reading.

Never mind their talent, or who they played for, the MNF duo are quite content to rip each other in any way possible, as and when an opportunity represents itself.

And with the Oscars set to take place on Sunday, Carragher clearly felt inspired.

Carragher aims dig at Neville

The former Liverpool defender decided to give Neville some stick for his short-lived time in charge of Valencia, after the former United right-back had quit his role at Sky Sports to take over at the Spanish club, before returning his media role last summer.

Posting on his Twitter account, Carragher tweeted: "Oscars Sunday! Wishing @GNev2 all the best in the best actor category for his part in 'The manager' See it on Sky Cinema Oscars #myoscar".

And that tweet came six months after the former Reds centre-back rather amusingly caused a stir in the way he 'welcomed' back Neville to Sky Sports.

"Left me for a 6 month fling now you come crawling back for forgiveness! Can we analyse the 'FEW' games on MNF?!!!" Carragher tweeted back in August.

Admittedly, it was some good banter from Carragher, who clearly couldn't resist the chance to slate Neville for his ill-fated first managerial role that ended after just four months.

Neville's managerial misery

The United legend was appointed at Valencia in December 2015 and was relieved of his duties by March 2016, having won just three of his 16 league games in charge while winning just 10 of his 28 matches overall.

Admittedly, failure is a word uncharacteristic with Neville's trophy-laden 19-year Manchester United career - which included 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues - while Carragher went close on occasions to winning the league with Liverpool, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

It remains to be seen whether Neville has the self-belief to return to management one day in the future, but for now, it appears the 42-year-old is content with analysing games for Sky Sports.

