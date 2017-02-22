Though DeMarcus Cousins is sad to be leaving Sacramento, where he's spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Kings, he's probably excited to be heading to a new team - one that doesn't have the same level of dysfunction as the Kings.

The New Orleans Pelicans - Cousins' new squad - are definitely excited to have the All-Star center on board. New Orleans will pair Cousins with star forward Anthony Davis to form one of the league's most fearsome front-court tandems.

Cousins will make his Pelicans debut on Thursday, when the red-hot Houston Rockets visit the Big Easy.

Judging by this billboard, the Pelicans are thrilled to see what their new dynamic duo can do in the second half of the season:

The Pelicans didn't have to give up much to land Cousins, sending only Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and their 2017 first-round draft pick to Sacramento in the deal.

That's a great price for a who is currently averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Pelicans also received Omri Casspi, a useful bench player, in the deal.

Pairing Cousins with Davis, who is averaging 27.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest, will give New Orleans an unstoppable post presence once the two stars learn to work together.

However, whether Boogie and AD can mesh in time to make a playoff run remains to be seen. Currently, the Pelicans sport a record of 23-34, 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets (25-31) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.