Sometimes these Champions League knockout fixtures can be fairly tedious affairs.

More often than not, they are battles of wits, tactics and discipline between two European giants.

And yet Manchester City's first leg tie with Monaco was a refreshing throwback to when the game was all about scoring more goals than your opponent.

Yes, the defending from both sides was suspect, to say the least, but it still made for a fantastic spectacle, eventually ending 5-3 in the Premier League side's favour.

The match had virtually everything neutrals want to see in a game of such importance. Stunning goals, plenty of tackles, defensive howlers, some brilliant pieces of skill and if it wasn't interesting enough already, a couple of dodgy refereeing decisions were thrown into the mix too.

Understandably, Radamel Falcao's glorious lob over Willy Caballero for his second goal of the night has been replayed thousands of times in the aftermath, however, we'd also like to draw your attention to one exquisite run Bernardo Silva made during the first half.

The Monaco ace has been frequently linked with a switch to the Premier League - more specifically, Manchester United and Chelsea - over recent months and he put in a fine individual display at the Etihad.

Silva certainly showed why he is being tracked by other clubs, particularly when he made a mockery of three Man City stars within the space of about 10 seconds.

As you can see in the video below, the Portuguese international picks the ball up on the right and cleverly leaves his namesake David Silva for dead.

He then shows his physical presence by shrugging off Leroy Sane's challenge with apparent ease.

But Silva saved the best till last as he cheekily nutmegged Yaya Toure before playing a delightful through-ball to Falcao, who unfortunately didn't have the pace to break away from City's backline.

It's little wonder the 22-year-old is being touted for big things if that is what he is capable of.

And he will get a second chance to strut his stuff against some of the best the Premier League has to offer when the two sides meet for the return leg in three week's time.

Given how open and end-to-end the first meeting was, it is probably safe to assume there will be plenty of goals to look forward to again.

