MLB has taken the first couple steps in addressing the troublesome length of games, which is an encouraging sign.

Besides, when making a recovery, admitting you have a problem is a nice first step.

But there is a long way to go.

Baseball games are too long. The season is too long too.

As younger generations of fans -- with short attention spans -- continue to make up more and more of the available customers in the marketplace, this will continue to become more and more of an issue.

The league office and players' union have come to an agreement on a significant rule change that should help things -- but just a little.

ESPN's Howard Bryant is reporting that teams can now use an intentional walk signal instead of throwing four wide pitches to send a would-be batter to first base.

There are two ways of looking at this: On one hand, it's a signal that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is open to finding new ways to addressing baseball's drudgery.

However, given a very real problem that could have dozens of potential fixes, this is all they came up with?

It is estimated the that change will chop off about a minute of dead time per intentional walk.

But managers are using the intentional walk less and less each year, as advanced stats proponents often forbid giving up a free base. In addition, a trend is the "unintentional intentional walk," where teams will throw pitches outside of the strike zone to players they mean to walk, but won't have the catcher stand up for four wide ones in hopes the player might swing at a bad pitch.

There were 932 free passes last season -- or just one every 2.6 game. By the way, the length of baseball games have hovered around the three-hour mark for the last few years.

As Baseball America editor Matt Eddy points out, the intentional walk "problem" hints at a bigger issue and one that could be a significant change for a game needing some.

There's a real problem to fix to really spark the game: Adding the designated hitter in the National League will help cut down team's inclination to walk real batters in the first place.

As for time: How about a strictly enforced and drastic pitch clock, and also having a hard line on hitters staying in the batter's box. Not just lip service.

But congratulations to baseball for cutting one minute one out of every three games, in the middle of a 162-game season.

That should keep young fans engaged.

