Hamilton applauds new helmet design .

Lewis Hamilton reveals his helmet design for the 2017 Formula One season

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has unveiled the winning helmet design for the next Formula 1 season on his Instagram feed this afternoon.

A striking creation by Brazilian Raí Caldato, the helmet features a tribute to Hamilton’s hero Ayrton Senna.

The winning design also features three stars to represent each of his championship wins, and the yellow colour is reminiscent of helmets he has worn in the past.

On his Instagram feed, Hamilton explained to his followers about the different dimensions of the new helmet and applauded the overall design himself.

The helmet utilises candy apple red throughout the design to balance the other colours, and this colour scheme continues onto the helmet's visor.

Reaction on Hamilton’s Instagram feed has been positive, with fans praising the overall look of the helmet saying that they could not wait to see him in it.

“@caribbeanroyalty_k Love it! Can't wait to see you with it this season”

“@sherylkhans Dope design!! Good job guys.”

@leeleemur Amazing, love it!! Can’t wait to see you on the track with it xx”

Hamilton thanked the Brazilian designer Raí Caldato via his Instagram feed, and stated that he looked forward to meeting him:Raí, I look forward to meeting you in person to present you with your prize! Thank you all for entering this competition, I'm taken back by your creativity.”

The Brit will be racing in search for his fourth world championship, as he looks to overcome the likes of Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, and, of course, his new teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes will release their car for the new season tomorrow (Thursday 23), and the first race of the season will take place Down Under in Australia next month.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton is the favourite to win the championship following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement at the end of last season.

