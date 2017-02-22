Manchester City’s 5-3 victory over Monaco had so many talking points.

From Falcao’s outrageous dink to his missed penalty. From Sergio Aguero’s brace to his dive in the penalty area. The eight-goal thriller had absolutely everything.

At half-time, it looked as though Pep Guardiola’s side were going to be on the wrong end of a shock. Raheem Sterling may have given his side a 26th minute lead but Falcao’s header levelled things up six minutes later.

Article continues below

Then, in the 35th minute, there was a major talking point.

Aguero went through on goal, rounded Danijel Subasic before being tripped. It was surely a penalty but referee Antonio Lahoz decided it was a dive by the Argentine striker and brandished a yellow card.

Article continues below

Replays suggested that it should have been a penalty for City but the ref waved away the complaints. Five minutes later, the away side took the lead through Kylian Mbappe to take a 2-1 scoreline into the break.

At half-time, pundits analysed whether Aguero deserved a penalty or not. Despite the forward making a meal of it, we reckon it should have been given.

But Aguero’s teammate Willy Caballero seemed to think he didn’t deserve a spot kick. A video has emerged of Caballero analysing the controversial incident on foreign TV and his reaction says it all.

Take a look:

You can watch the full nine-second video of his reaction by clicking here.

Luckily for City, they weren’t left fuming by the referee’s decision not to give Aguero a penalty.

Falcao missed the chance to put Monaco 3-1 ahead after half-time with a penalty of his own before Aguero equalised just before the hour mark.

Falcao made amends with an unbelievable chip a few minutes later but Aguero added his second to make it 3-3.

John Stones made it 4-3 to City in the 77th minute before Leroy Sane’s late goal gave them a two-goal cushion heading into the second-leg.

While Aguero’s dive may have got lost in the carnage that followed, Caballero certainly isn’t going to let him forget about it in a hurry.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms