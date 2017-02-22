The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

Dwyane Johnson is busy tearing up Hollywood at the moment, but the last time he appeared in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 32 last April.

He made an appearance at this week’s RAW taping from the Staples Center to film a scene for a movie he is producing based on the life and career of WWE wrestler Paige.

This particular scene from “Fighting With My Family” included a recreation of Paige winning the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee in 2014.

The Rock decided to add a little excitement for the fans as he called CM Punk, Lee’s husband, in the ring after the arena began to chant the former WWE superstars name upon hearing Lee announced.

Johnson’s attempt was for naught as his former opponent’s phone went straight to voicemail. He even tried FaceTiming him, but didn’t have any luck with that either.

WWE brass probably didn’t take too kindly to involving former talent in a bit that would draw so much attention, but The People’s Champion explained himself later on Twitter.

He cited his instinct to try and make a memorable moment for the fans in attendance as the main motivation behind this stunt.

Fans were thrilled with the moment and have been buzzing about it online since the show ended which means that The Great One was absolutely right about how much fans still like Punk.

Positive social media reception aside, Vince McMahon and Triple H still run the show at this moment in time and you can bet that the Brahma Bull will be hearing about this from management again soon.

