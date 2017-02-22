Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ronda Rousey.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey reveals her next career move

Though Ronda Rousey's UFC future is very much in doubt after suffering back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, her career outside the octagon is just getting started.

The fighting legend, who has already made so much money from her UFC career that she can live comfortably for the rest of her life, is now pursuing her other interests.

One of those interests is acting, and Rousey has landed a guest-starring role on "Blindspot," an NBC crime drama.

According to BloodyElbow.com, Rousey will be playing a prisoner who knows her fair share about fighting and weaponry:

"Rousey will be playing Devon Penberthy: a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. She is a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon."

Rousey's role on the show will begin in May, though it has not been announced how many episodes she'll appear in.

Rousey has also acted in Comedy Central's "Drunk History," and has appeared in movies like Furious 7 and Entourage in the past.

Unfortunately for UFC fans, Rousey seems quite content with her life outside the octagon, as she appears to be approaching her blossoming acting career with the same passion she approached fighting.

So, though we've likely seen the last of Rousey the UFC star, we could be seeing the beginning of Rousey the acting star. Could an Oscar or an Emmy be in her future?

