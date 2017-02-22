Mauricio Pochettino has assembled a young and talented Tottenham side since arriving at White Hart Lane in 2014.

The former Southampton boss has continually impressed during his time in north London and has guided his youthful team to the Champions League, as well as putting Spurs in the race for the Premier League title in the past couple of seasons.

But none of that success would have been possible without key men Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who have rose to prominence in recent seasons and will be instrumental to any success Tottenham will have in the future.

Spurs have yet to lift a trophy under Pochettino, but Kane and Alli are exemplary stars who can help to inspire the north Londoners to their first piece of silverware since Tottenham's League Cup final victory over bitter rivals Chelsea back in 2008.

Kane has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League, although injuries have hampered him this campaign, while Alli made an immediate impact last season as Spurs went close to a first league title since 1961.

Both have developed an excellent relationship on and off the pitch, but Kane has confessed he knew very little about the former MK Dons midfielder who arrived from the League One outfit for £5 million in February 2015.

The 18-year-old remained on loan with MK Dons for the second half of the League One campaign before linking up with his new club properly during pre-season where the confident teenager made an immediate impression.

Alli takes Kane by surprise

"When he first came to Spurs we were training and he was young and had just come from MK Dons," Kane told Soccer AM, per the London Evening Standard.

"I weren't expecting it but he 'megged me. I lost my head a bit and tried to take him out thinking 'Who's this young player coming in and nutmegging me?'"

Kane had not long been in the senior set up at Spurs, himself, but Alli clearly made an impression on the Spurs forward and his performances on the pitch continue to back up his self-assured nature off it.

"I chased him round for a few minutes but I didn't want to get nutmegged again so just stayed up front!" Kane confessed.

But had the Spurs forward known how well Alli would go on to perform in his first season in the Premier League, he would likely have been less surprised by his misfortune at the hands of the former League One star in training.

Premier League debut to remember

The 20-year-old won the PFA Young Player of the Year last campaign after netting 10 goals and producing some commanding performances for Tottenham, while becoming a regular for England after earning his debut against Estonia.

"When he came into Spurs he had that confidence straight away and knew he was going to be part of the team," Kane added.

"When he got bought no-one really knew if he would be on the fringes but he had that confidence straight away and you can see how quickly he has developed."

