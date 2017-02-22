Memphis Depay has been at Lyon for 33 days and he’s already breaking records. No, really.

The Dutchman has been involved in all six matches for his new club since joining from Manchester United for £21.7 million but things haven’t gone totally to plan for the 23-year-old.

Lyon have lost three of the six matches that Memphis has featured in, whilst he has registered just one goal and one assist in that time.

But off the pitch, things are going a lot better for the winger.

That’s because a record number of supporters turned up to his signing session at the club on Wednesday afternoon.

Lyon’s official Twitter account said: "More than 1,500 fans came to @memphis! Record beaten for a signing session! #teamOL.”

Well played, Memphis.

Of course, he probably won’t worry too much about breaking these kinds of records and will want to focus on his performances on the pitch.

Following Lyon’s latest match, a 4-2 victory over Dijon, manager Bruno Genes sang the praises of the former PSV star by saying: "With a goal his performance would've been perfect.

"We have see him regain his athletic ability, his ability to make a difference in a one-against-one situation.

"He is also now getting along well with his teammates. It was interesting for him and the team.”

Unfortunately, no matter how well Memphis performs from now until the end of the season, it’s unlikely that Lyon will force themselves into a Champions League qualification spot.

With the top-three qualifying for Europe’s elite competition, Lyon sit fourth. However, they’re 13 points behind Paris Saint-Germain and Nice in second and third respectively and a further three points adrift of league leaders Monaco.

Having just turned 23, Depay has a wealth of experience for someone his age. He played more than 100 times for PSV in his native country before playing 50 times for United - not to mention his 27 caps for Netherlands.

And teammate Alexandre Lacazette has realised the experience that he brings to the side.

“I think that Memphis is a good player, but we’ll have to wait and see what he can bring to the team before the end of the season,” the striker told Goal.

“He has strength, is a technical player and has a good deal of experience because he plays for the Netherlands team and he played at Manchester United. He’ll bring us all that.”

