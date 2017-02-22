Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Vince McMahon.

Enzo Amore makes glaring mistake during match on Monday Night RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

2017 has already seen almost two months go by and Enzo Amore is still working his way back into regular WWE action in a new year.

Earlier this year, he was sidelined by an injury despite performing at a couple of house shows during rehab and showcasing his tag skills.

The Realest Guy in the Room is starting to round back into form and appeared on RAW this week as he and Big Cass faced off against Sheamus and Cesaro in a number one contenders match.

Article continues below

Things seemed to be going good for the superstar on the mend until Cesaro went to toss Amore over the top rope and didn’t quite get the reaction he was hoping for.

Instead of vaulting clear over the top rope, Enzo shuffled his feet and then threw himself over the rope with a delayed reaction that undoubtedly caused some confusion during the course of that match.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

This moment could be a case of some rust that still needs to be knocked off before one half of the Certified G’s is back to top physical condition or a tentativeness to re-injure that leg.

Whatever the case may be, fans hope that the tag team can be reunited as the tag division for WWE’s flagship program has sagged in recent months without a true challenger for the New Day.

Amore has always been one of the more colorful characters on the RAW roster and his place has been sorely missed, hopefully he can clean some of these moments up because the WWE tag division is better with him around.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again