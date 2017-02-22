Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Wayne Shaw resigned as Sutton's reserve goalkeeper.

Fan goes to extreme lengths following Wayne Shaw's resignation at Sutton United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Shaw’s pie-eating controversy started out as a bit of banter but has escalated to the point of an FA investigation.

The Sutton United goalkeeper has made front-page news after eating a pie on the bench during the club’s defeat to FA Cup defeat to Arsenal on Monday.

Shaw, who resigned on Tuesday, admitted he was aware Sun Bets were offering odds of 8-1 against him eating a pie on live television, and the FA and Gambling Commission are currently investigating.

Article continues below

He told reporters, via The Guardian: “A few of the lads said to me earlier on: ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’ I said: ‘I don’t know, I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on.’”

“Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

“I went and got it at half time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato.”

When asked if he knew of anyone who had taken up the 8-1 bet, Shaw replied: “I think there were a few people. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans. It was just a bit of banter for them.”

FA's betting rules

Although the 45-year-old’s actions didn’t impact Sutton’s 2-0 defeat, FA rules on betting state: “A participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition.”

The controversy has spoiled Sutton’s terrific cup run and cost Shaw his job. Sutton manager Paul Doswell said “there were tears down the phone” as the 23-stone ‘keeper offered to resign.

Of course, this isn’t the last we will hear of Shaw. They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity and he’s made quite a name for himself over the past week - his Twitter following has risen to nearly 18,000, just 3,000 fewer than Sutton’s official Twitter account.

p1b9jdq1s57ve83a1ivq6eh1bnl9.jpg

One fan has launched a petition

And, despite facing punishment from the FA, Shaw retains the support of many. Gary Lineker has come out in defence of the goalkeeper and one fan has even launched a petition to have him reinstated at Sutton.

Twitter user Guido Fawkes is responsible for starting the campaign, which is bluntly titled: “Reinstate Wayne Shaw as Sutton United reserve goalie after he was sacked for eating a pie.”

The contents reads: “Sutton United's rotund reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw was unjustly sacked for eating a pie in the dugout during his team's FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

“Justice must prevail and Wayne must be reinstated to the subs' bench.”

Upon reaching 5,000 signatures, the petition will be sent to Sutton United. At the time of writing, it has been signed 4,896 times - so Sutton can expect to receive it very soon.

Check the petition out HERE.

p1b9jdvd1132t1lvm45h1pqrubvb.jpg

Should Shaw have been asked to resign? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
Football
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again