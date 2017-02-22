Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Carey Price.

Watch: Save of the year candidate for Montreal's Carey Price

Football News
24/7

Carey Price is widely considered to be one of the best goaltenders in the National Hockey League.

The 29-year-old Montreal Canadiens star won the Vezina Trophy in 2014-15 as the league's top netminder and is a leading candidate to take it home again this season.

More important for the storied Montreal franchise is if Price can help bring the franchise its 25th Stanley Cup and first since 1993.

Saves like the one he made on Tuesday night will definitely help.

With the Canadiens tied in the closing seconds of overtime against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Price sprawled across the crease to deny J.T. Miller the game-winner.

The save forced the game into a shootout, where Price helped the team to a victory and an all-important extra point in the standings, where Montreal currently sits in first place in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

Here's a look at the fantastic effort from the British Columbian goaltender:

Take a look at where Price was on the ice when Miller received the pass from teammate Kevin Hayes.

p1b9jevk3n1i731k6rs1lv8c1j86b.jpg

Price and the Canadiens could meet the Rangers, a potential wild-card qualifier in the East, in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Saves like Tuesday could linger with Miller for a bit, as he is New York's highest point-getter this season.

If Price and Montreal are able to put a run together this spring for the Stanley Cup, it would be a big moment not just for their rabid fan base, but for the entire country of Canada.

The country most known for prolific hockey play has not won the Stanley Cup since Montreal's last title 24 years ago.

That's a pretty incredible stat given just how much Canadians can about the sport.

The streak has to end sooner or later, right?

