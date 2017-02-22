The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a huge heist when they landed DeMarcus Cousins during All-Star weekend.

It's not every day a franchise has a chance to put two of the best frontcourt players in the NBA together, but that's exactly what the Pelicans managed to do at the cost of Buddy Hield, scrap pieces and protected draft picks.

Cousins spoke with media at his introductory press conference in New Orleans and broke some news of his own. DeMarcus revealed an amazing nickname for his pairing with Anthony Davis.

Get ready for a little fire and ice when the Pelicans run their shiny new All-Star filled frontcourt, via Marc Spears of ESPN:

Boogie and The Brow will probably have another nickname among opposing coaches — probably something like "A Nightmare to Gameplan For" — but this works.

Cousins is clearly the fire in this equation, considering his infamous temper on the court and fact that he's racked up 17 technical fouls through the '16-17 season. Davis has drained his fair share of game-winning shots, proving he's cool as ice when the pressure is turned up.

The duo should be one of the most formidable one-two punches the NBA has seen, pairing arguably two top-five big men together. Let's hope that Cousins' competitive fire doesn't melt his cold-as-ice partner.

This gimmick has also been done, as some astute folks on social media were sure to point out. Blades of Glory references? Always a worthwhile addition:

We can only hope that Cousins and Davis can be as in sync.

