Zaza has scored two in two for Valencia.

Simone Zaza scores incredible goal for Valencia v Real Madrid

Simone Zaza will reflect on his time at West Ham United with regret.

His five months at the club were a disaster. Eleven appearances in claret and blue yielded zero goals and he left for Valencia last month.

And to think, West Ham were obligated to sign Zaza permanently from Juventus if he reached a certain number of Premier League appearances.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old blamed his problems at the London Stadium on an inability to adapt to English football.

"I didn't feel great in so many ways: environment, culture, training, nutrition," Zaza said, via Sky Sports.

"I'm not being a victim, I know that plying your trade as a footballer allows you to earn so much.

"I'm just trying to explain the causes of my failure. I knew I'd find some difficulties, but I did not think there could be so many. I do not blame anyone: 99 per cent of it's my fault because I was not able to adapt.

"I was sure that I'd make it, but it was probably because I'm set in my ways. I'm attached to my habits, my things, my points of reference otherwise I'm lost and I can't find myself.”

West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League

Two goals in two games for Valencia

Valencia, like West Ham, will be obliged to make Zaza’s temporary stay in Spain permanent if he reaches a certain number of appearances, and it’s safe to say there’s more chance he’ll spend longer at the Mestalla than he did in London.

The Italian scored his first goal for the club in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao and he followed that up by scoring in this evening’s game against Real Madrid.

And what a goal it was, too. Zaza, with his back to the goal, controlled the ball inside the area before spinning and unleashing a brilliant effort past the helpless Keylor Navas.

It was something else. Stunned, it didn’t take long for Madrid to concede another - Fabian Orellana added a second in the ninth minute.

West Ham fans react

Zaza might still be playing for West Ham if he produced something even half as quality in England. Of course, Hammers supporters responded by asking just where that sort of skill was at the London Stadium.

What went wrong for Simone Zaza in England? Let us know in the comments section below!

