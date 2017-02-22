David Haye’s and Tony Bellew’s preparations for their fight on March 4 couldn’t be more different, it seems.

Haye has been training in Miami and has been seen chilling on yachts and attending fashion shows.

On the other hand, Bellew has spoken of his absolute hatred for the work he’s been putting in at his training camp ahead of their clash at the O2.

Article continues below

We won’t know until fight night whether Haye’s approach has worked in his favour. But one thing we know for sure, is that it’s wound up Bellew.

"Last week was an absolutely horrendous week," Bellew said about his own training camp.

Article continues below

"If I put it into comparison to his, what I heard him saying: 'I love this camp, it's been absolutely fantastic. I wish I could stay for longer and the camp could just keep going on and on.’"

Haye also posted an Instagram of him chilling on a beach, writing: "I want this training camp to last forever. I've never felt so happy and relaxed prior to any previous fight... I think I've found the perfect balance of training and fun.”

But is this Haye’s new training methods from now on or is he just trying to wind up his upcoming opponent?

Well, Haye believes that, even if he was facing current IBF champion Anthony Joshua, this is exactly how he would want to prepare.

"I have heard him say I would go to the opening of an envelope,” he said,

"I think he's just jealous because he doesn't get invites to anything, because he's just a real dull character. A moaning, negative, dark clouds around him guy.

"If I was fighting Anthony Joshua, I would be doing exactly the same training, because I believe this works for me. The training of old doesn't work for me any more. My body breaks down. "This type of training where you incorporate fun, happiness, sun rises, sunbathing - this works for me and you'll see come fight night, the difference between a happy athlete and an angry athlete.”

At the age of 36, maybe Haye is being sensible regarding his body. The Bermondsey-born fighter marked his comeback last year with a victory over Mark de Mori in January and then beat Arnold Gjergjaj in May.

But Haye doesn’t believe this 10 month break - and five years without a competitive bout - is necessarily a bad thing.

"People look at that gap as a negative, I look at it as a positive," said Haye. "I've had time to reflect on my training, reflect on how I live my life. What makes me happy, what makes me sad. What training sessions went well and why they went well.

"I've had a lot of time to reflect on my career and that's culminated in me being standing right here, knowing exactly what needs to be done in training camp to get the best out of myself.

"Although I haven't fought in competitive fights for five years, I'm fresh, I haven't taken any big punches, my body is in good condition and I'm ready to go. I feel like I've got a whole career ahead of me."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms