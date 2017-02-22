Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Two huge stars confirmed to appear on RAW heading into Fastlane

Next week’s RAW is shaping up to be a great show for the WWE heading into Fastane and WrestleMania in about a month.

The company confirmed the appearance of two huge stars on the next installment of their flagship program which fans will be thrilled with.

Both Goldberg and Seth Rollins will be present in Green Bay, but they will be there in different capacities as Rollins is still working his way back from a leg injury.

Kevin Owens may get the chance to see his upcoming opponent at Fastlane when the Universal Title challenger makes his appearance.

On the other side, The Architect will have an interview where he discusses what happened with Samoa Joe and his feelings about Triple H since the incident.

Having both men around headed into a major event is nothing short of great for the on-screen product as WrestleMania looms large in the background.

There is also a small chance that there might be a confrontation of sorts between The Destroyer and Rollins before the night is over.

With both of these men confirmed to make an appearance, RAW is shaping up to be one of the most explosive in recent memory.

Hopefully, the feud between The Game and The Architect doesn’t escalate any further as Rollins still hasn’t recovered from their last run-in.

