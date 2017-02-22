Official online NBA destination in the UK

Allen Iverson.

The truth from The Answer: Why Allen Iverson won't coach in NBA

Allen Iverson knows a thing or two about the tenuous relationships between NBA players and coaches.

He famously got along with Larry Brown during the best years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, although that relationship was not without its pitfalls.

Iverson also had his share of challenges with authority, as Jim O'Brien, Maurice Cheeks, Michael Curry and George Karl are among the coaches he clashed with during his memorable Hall of Fame career.

TMZ Sports caught up with Iverson at a time when he seemed... distracted??

But anyway, after commenting about the Boogie Cousins trade to the New Orleans Pelicans and dropping a few 'All I know's and 'I don't know's for the interviewer, he did have an interesting and clear glimpse into his psyche.

When asked about whether he wants to be an NBA coach someday, Iverson denied it without hesitation (note the NSFW nature of the language in the video).

"Hell naw, cause I ain't coaching no motherf*****s that make more money than me," Iverson said. "How the hell am I doing to tell them anything?"

Iverson also revealed a couple famous teammates he never got to play with, and how he would have cherished the opportunity to play with Kobe Bryant.

"That'd be a dream of mine," Iverson said. "I want Shaq to play with me too. It ain't going to go down like that, it'd be too easy."

Of course, Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal teamed up to beat Iverson and the 76ers in the little man's only NBA Finals appearance in 2001.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (#3) finds

It's a longshot, but maybe one day Iverson will have that chance, as he's among the former players who will compete in the Big3 3-on-3 league that is being developed by Ice Cube, Iverson and others.

Chauncey Billups, Charles Oakley and Kenyon Martin are among the players who have committed to play.

Our money is on Oak's team, especially if he's asking.

