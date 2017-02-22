Paul Pogba produces incredible skill vs Saint-Etienne

Manchester United are through to the last-16 of the Europa League after beating Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first-half goal gave the Red Devils a 1-0 win in France as Jose Mourinho’s team booked their place in Friday’s draw.

There were some negatives for Mourinho. Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick left the game through suspected injuries and Eric Bailly will miss the first leg of the next round after he was sent off.

Article continues below

But United didn’t even have to leave second gear at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. The home supporters tried their hardest to will their team on but Mkhitaryan’s 17th minute effort sucked all the hope from St Etienne’s players.

Of course, much of the hype surrounding the tie revolved around Paul Pogba taking on his brother, Florentin.

Article continues below

Though the siblings are incredibly close - that much was clear from their constant mutterings during the first leg - both were desperate to claim the bragging rights.

Unfortunately for Mumma Pogba, one of her sons had to leave disappointed and it was Florentin who was well and truly beaten.

Some fans were heavily critical of Florentin’s efforts against United, with some going as far as to say he’s making a living off of his younger brother’s name.

Double hunt

But while Florentin will now turn his attentions to St Etienne’s Ligue 1 campaign, Paul can now look ahead to a Europa League last-16 tie as well as Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Southampton.

There were many who doubted Paul Pogba’s motives for swapping the Champions League with Juventus for the Europa League last summer, but his decision will be justified if United win Europe’s inferior competition - and secure automatic qualification to the elite tournament - this season.

And based on current form, United will be very difficult to beat. Mourinho’s team have won each of their past five matches and have lost just once since November.

Pogba produced a brilliant piece of skill

The players are clearly enjoying themselves. Pogba showed just how much fun he is having with a lovely piece of skill in the second half.

The Frenchman bounced the ball on the ground before turning and watching it shoot over the head of his marker. It was simply brilliant.

Fans react

Fans instantly reacted to the trick on Twitter. It’s safe to say they were impressed.

Will Man United win the Europa League? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms