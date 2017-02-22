The NBA trade deadline is one day away, which means rumors are going to be turned all the way up heading into the final stretch.

Add Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George into the mix of marquee talents that are now rumored to be on the trade market.

The Pacers are "gauging" the trade market for George, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

That is a huge decision for the Pacers, who are in Year 2 of a rebuilding process centered around George and talented up-and-coming big man Myles Turner. Indiana is just one game over .500 and look far from contending in the present.

The Pacers have some pressure to consider their long-term future with George, who can opt-out of his contract following the '17-18 season.

George has considered re-signing with the Pacers — he can accept a lucrative $20.7 million player option to stay with the franchise through the '18-19 season — or joining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Wojnarowski.

These reports often get leaked to stir up the trade market, but it's an interesting note to consider. George grew up idolizing Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, and the franchise is his hometown team.

The Boston Celtics are the other team to keep an eye on heading into the final hours of the deadline. They've been linked to Jimmy Butler, but have been unable to create a trade scenario that both sides can agree on.

Should the Pacers take a deep dive into the trade market for George there will certainly be suitors offering blockbuster packages. The Lakers, Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have a cabinet full of valuable trade assets that could escalate the conversation.

The NBA already had one blockbuster trade, do you think Paul George could be the next superstar on the move?