Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Mick Foley.

Mick Foley confused at Daniel Bryan’s decision on SmackDown

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bray Wyatt’s eerie laugh is the last thing that fans of SmackDown will remember from Tuesday night as the Battle Royale for the number one contendership for the WWE title ended without reaching a definitive conclusion.

Next week will see Luke Harper and AJ Styles hash out the true contender for Wyatt’s belt on SmackDown as a result of general manager Daniel Bryan’s decision at the end of this week’s show.

While there is definitely intrigue for the fallout to this botched call now, some fans are confused at how the referees could get this one so extremely wrong.

Article continues below

Near the conclusion of the match, Styles and Harper fell at the same time, but upon closer inspection, it was pretty obvious that Styles hit the floor second.

Mick Foley, the commissioner of RAW, even decided to weigh in and question the necessity of a review when the results clearly ignore the evidence.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

The Rock has opened up about his phone call to CM Punk after RAW

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

He argued that he or Stephanie McMahon would have came to a much more satisfying conclusion if left to their own devices on the Monday night program.

The Hardcore superstar has a point as the entire point of an instant replay system is to filter out shenanigans like these, but Bryan made his decision and both competitors will have to live with it now.

Wyatt is the real winner in this as he gets to watch from a distance while the rest of the SmackDown brand tries to feebly make attacks at his throne.

Either his former friend Harper or the wickedly talented Styles will be the one to challenge next, but fans will have to wait for Tuesday for the definitive answer to their questions.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Daniel Bryan
Vince McMahon

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again