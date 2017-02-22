Bray Wyatt’s eerie laugh is the last thing that fans of SmackDown will remember from Tuesday night as the Battle Royale for the number one contendership for the WWE title ended without reaching a definitive conclusion.

Next week will see Luke Harper and AJ Styles hash out the true contender for Wyatt’s belt on SmackDown as a result of general manager Daniel Bryan’s decision at the end of this week’s show.

While there is definitely intrigue for the fallout to this botched call now, some fans are confused at how the referees could get this one so extremely wrong.

Near the conclusion of the match, Styles and Harper fell at the same time, but upon closer inspection, it was pretty obvious that Styles hit the floor second.

Mick Foley, the commissioner of RAW, even decided to weigh in and question the necessity of a review when the results clearly ignore the evidence.

He argued that he or Stephanie McMahon would have came to a much more satisfying conclusion if left to their own devices on the Monday night program.

The Hardcore superstar has a point as the entire point of an instant replay system is to filter out shenanigans like these, but Bryan made his decision and both competitors will have to live with it now.

Wyatt is the real winner in this as he gets to watch from a distance while the rest of the SmackDown brand tries to feebly make attacks at his throne.

Either his former friend Harper or the wickedly talented Styles will be the one to challenge next, but fans will have to wait for Tuesday for the definitive answer to their questions.

