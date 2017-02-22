In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Brady.

Even weeks after Super Bowl 51 is in the books, it seems that the missing jersey of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains a massive story. While at this point, it seems like the jersey is all but gone for good, the Patriots and Brady aren't throwing in the towel on it just yet.

For Brady, he decided to put together a suspect board for who could have taken his jersey. Now, the suspect board is full of many interesting names, but honestly, it'd be pretty surprising if any of them actually took the jersey.

Largely due to the fact that the board is one big, pretty funny joke that Brady posted on his Facebook account.

As you can see, this group is complete with Brady's buddy and top wide receiver Julian Edelman, who, honestly is probably the only realistic option for someone who could have taken the jersey. Even then, if Edelman did take the jersey, it'd probably be a part of a huge joke he's playing on Brady, not him actually trying to take his quarterback's jersey.

From there, we have Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga, Gollum, the "creepy" version of himself, Jaws, probably his dog Scooby and quite a few others. At the very least, it seems that Brady is having a good time with his missing jersey, even though whoever has it is probably sitting on something worth a whole lot of money (assuming they can prove it's really the game jersey).

Time will tell if Brady's Super Bowl jersey every shows up, but for now, the police and Patriots will likely just have to go off of his beautifully-crafted suspect board. Although, it seems like that would likely just lead them to Edelman's house, where he'd just be hanging out counting his many Super Bowl rings.

Superbowl
Tom Brady
NFL
New England Patriots

