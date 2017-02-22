The New England Patriots have become one of the most dominant sports franchises in the world, and a large part of that is thanks to quarterback Tom Brady.

The story behind Brady and his rise to stardom is well-documented, as he was a sixth-round draft pick who was widely overshadowed. Apparently, the quarterback didn't lack confidence when he came into the league, though, and Robert Kraft appeared on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel to tell a pretty awesome story.

According to Will Brinson of CBS Sports, one of the first interactions that Kraft had with Brady was one that resulted in his son thinking the young QB was "cocky."

“I always remember him coming down the stairs at the old stadium. He said to me, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady.’ And he looked me in the eye and he said, ‘And I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.’”

Kraft's son and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft was surprised by the comment, rightfully so.

“I said, ‘God, really?’ I’m like, ‘Was he cocky?’ And my father said to me, ‘I’m telling you. There’s something about the way he said it that I believe him.'”

And now, here we are five Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs and two regular MVP awards later. What Brady said that day was pretty much spot on, and his most recent Super Bowl performance was just proof once again.

Brady, who's set to turn 40 years old this offseason, may be on the tail end of his career, but he's still not showing any signs of slowing down. The man who's "the best decision" the Pats organization ever made, is still rolling right along, and there's real reason to believe he'll continue to add to his legacy.

