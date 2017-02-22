Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jordi Mboula.

Barcelona wonderkid scores magical solo goal a la Lionel Messi

You know how Barcelona have a habit of unearthing some of the best young talents in world football?

Well, it looks like they've done it again.

Is it a goalkeeper? No. Is it a robust centre-half? Of course not. It's a wonderfully gifted attacker as usual.

The name is Jordi Mboula, and when you see his goal for the Catalan side in the under-19 UEFA Youth League tonight, it's a name you won't want to forget.

The silky winger scored to put Barca 4-1 up against Dortmund after picking the ball up on the half-way line.

After spinning a defender with alarming ease, he then proceeded to maraud towards the Dortmund box, jinx in between two defenders and slot home into the far corner.

It really is a thing of beauty. We could watch it all night.

Of course, Barca are famed for the exciting attackers they produce, but only a handful of them go on to really make it in the first team.

Lionel Messi would be example number one - and he is obviously not originally from Barcelona - and Pedro would be another, but the likes of Cristian Tello, Adama Traore, Jeffren and Munir have tried, but are yet to succeed.

Which pile will Mboula fall into? Only time will tell, but this isn't the first time he has done something special for the Barca youth teams.

FC Barcelona v CD Leganes - La Liga

Last November, the right-sided winger scored a nice volley against Manchester City to grab some headlines too.

La Masia appears to have struck again, but how long until we see the 17-year-old wonderkid sharing the same pitch as Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez?

