WWE

Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles shared a strange moment after SmackDown

Football News
AJ Styles has had an eventful 2017 with big matches against John Cena at the Royal Rumble and a chance to join the main event at WrestleMania next week.

His latest match was a Battle Royale for the number one contendership for the WWE title that ended in absolute chaos.

The Phenomal One and Luke Harper found themselves as the last men standing in the match before both fell out of the ring at the same time and there was general confusion about what to do.

On first blush, it looked like Styles hit the ground first, but Daniel Bryan ran out and called the match a draw before any real dispute could take hold.

The ending left the entire show feeling disjointed and during Talking Smack, the GM would have to face one of the men that he cost a direct chance at the contender position.

Styles then said that Bryan made terrible decisions and that is when the show went sideways as the SmackDown head man took some shots at the superstar’s personal beliefs.

He claimed that The Phenomenal One believes that the Earth is flat and the challenger barely refuted that claim.

Kyrie Irving of the NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers made some similar comments over the weekend, but was revealed to be joking and fans have similar skepticism about Styles’ beliefs after his comments on the show.

Bryan’s claim did a good job of getting the heat off of himself for that terrible decision to end the show, but no one will be talking about how round Earth is if fans don’t get resolution to this dilemma soon.

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE
Daniel Bryan

