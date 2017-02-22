The Los Angeles Lakers have officially kicked off a new era by hiring former great Magic Johnson as the team's president. The move should result in a revamped focus and view for the team.

The question is, how will this all turn out? Johnson obviously has a lot to prove, but the change should result in some new blood being brought to town. Specifically, the Lakers could be active as Thursday's trade deadline approaches, and we're going to take a look at three players the team could wind up adding.

Let's kick things off with one name who could help almost immediately help them trend upward from the moment he landed in Los Angeles.

Paul George, Indiana Pacers

George is already an All-Star and is only 26 years old, which goes right along with the team's young mentality. He's averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Most importantly, he's been rumored to have an interest in signing with the Lakers during the 2018 offseason 9when he's a free agent), due to the fact that he's originally from California.

The deal would make a ton of sense, specifically for the Pacers if they don't believe they'll be able to re-sign him after next season.

Jahlil Okafor, Philadelphia 76ers

The clarify, this one really only makes sense if the Lakers don't have to overpay. Okafor is averaging just 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but he has shown glimpses of upside. The 76ers are dealing with a log-jammed front court, complete with Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel. Plus, the fact that Okafor hasn't excelled with the 76ers may help keep his trade cost down just a bit.

Los Angeles has plenty of young and intriguing inside players, but no one with quite the upside that Okafor possesses.

Brandon Knight, Phoenix Suns

Lou Williams was traded away, so the Lakers could consider looking to add another playmaker in the backcourt. The fact that the Suns have so much young talent in their own backcourt, and are also looking at a top pick in a draft loaded with guard talent, could result in them pushing to move Knight.

The good news for the Lakers is that they wouldn't have to pay big to get Knight, who's had a down year this season, averaging just 11 points and 2.4 assists per game. In comparison, he averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists last season. This could be a great move for the Lakers as the trade deadline approaches.