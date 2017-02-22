The day-to-day of grind of the WWE lifestyle is no walk in the park, and Stone Cold Steve Austin reminisced on the gold ole' days of traveling the world.

"Wherever we were going, whether it was in either country, Germany or the U.K., we had a standing agreement, some kind of relationship with all the hotels we were staying at," Austin said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

"it was so cool, that no matter what time we showed up, whether it was 12 midnight, two in the morning, four in the morning, five in the morning, the bar was always open."

The Texas Rattlesnake opened up about some of the memories he had of enjoying adult beverages together with his fellow WWE stars in the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show, alluding to just how much chaos went on in the tour buses.

What spurred Stone Cold's trip down memory lane? Scott Hall posted this amazing throwback picture on Instagram form when the group toured through Europe:

It's hard to pick a place to start on the notable WWE stars gathered above. The great Paul Bearer, a young Triple H before his days of running the show, the Undertaker in his prime. It's a who's-who of stars that kept the organization afloat back in the late 90's.

"Once you got through, everybody hit the showers, everybody got their stuff, everybody got on the bus, they had a to-go meal, and, man, as soon as we got on that bus, the drinking would commence," Austin said,

The picture was taken in the back of the tour bus as the group enjoyed a tradition that became a way of life during the Attitude era.

"Everybody back there is having the time of their life, living out their dream, traveling all over the world wrestling in the squared circle," Austin said. "If that wasn’t what the personification of what pro wrestling is, then I don’t know what it was all about."

And if it wasn't on the bus, hotels would happily open their bars for the traveling wrestling platoon even if it was 5 a.m., according to Stone Cold.

That's quite the road life, but did you expect any less from the man who made pouring beer everywhere look like the coolest thing ever?

