The WWE wasn't done entertaining fans after Tuesday's 205 Live was done in Ontario, Califonia.

The Miz made his way out to the ring so he could enjoy a three-year anniversary dance with his wife Maryse, taking center stage while the crew worked to change the ring to the RAW theme.

More filming for "Fighting with my Family," the film The Rock's production company is working on based on WWE Diva Paige, was scheduled following the show.

The Miz taunted the crowd throughout the segment, made fun of the city for being a "wannabe Hollywood," and even tried to read a poem for Maryse on the special day.

The anniversary dance commenced with the lights dimmed down, but it didn't last long. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton walked out from backstage to interrupt the moment.

The fans broke into an "RKO" chant, prompting The Miz to call out the crowd for cheering on Orton.

"Don't you dare start that chant," he shouted.

"You two need to leave. You pick up your little lantern, you put your title over your shoulder, and then you walk out of here and go home," he demanded of Wyatt.

The Miz reiterated that he was there in the ring to give the people what they wanted by dancing his his wife, and was beside himself that either man would stop them while they enjoyed their moment together in the ring.

Wyatt hit The Miz with a throat chop before locking him into a Sister Agigai, followed up by releasing him into an devastating RKO.

Out of nowhere, of course.

