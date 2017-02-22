Tony Ferguson has a giant fight on the way against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight title.

As a bonus, the winner will likely get a shot at Conor McGregor whenever he returns from his quest to box against Floyd Mayweather sometime this year.

A strange part of the promotional tour has been the constant chirping about Notorious from both of these fighters even though he is not their direct competition just yet.

Article continues below

On the Jay and Dan show, Ferguson kept up his barrage against the boxing hopeful and said that McGregor was fading fast after his quick rise to fame.

He explained: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. A lot of people that float up to the top real quick just keep floating, and then go away.

Article continues below

“Conor is on his way out. He’s using Mayweather as an excuse to come out of the woodwork. This is a real man’s sport. If he wants to go into boxing and try to get his a** kicked over there then that’s up to him.”

The Ghost has had these sorts of critiques about the former lightweight champion before and he thinks that he can have longer sustained success in the UFC than Notorious did.

Both he and The Eagle will have to face each other before they can start worrying about the outspoken former champion.

Hopefully, the winner will end up getting their wish and a dance with one of the most dangerous men in the sport.

At some point, McGregor will return and then the time for talk will be at an end.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms