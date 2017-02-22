Football is unlikely to see a player like Ronaldinho ever again.

It wasn’t simply the skills that made the Brazilian one of the most well-respected players around the world. Players like Neymar, Hatem Ben Arfa and Douglas Costa are all capable of pulling off a fancy trick.

No. It was also the smile that never left his face.

Ronaldinho won the Ballon d’Or and was named World Player of the Year twice. His career took him to France, Spain Italy and back to his home country.

Nowadays, the 36-year-old can be found meeting NBA players at All-Star weekend or appearing in rap videos.

But, of course, he’ll always be close to football.

He became Barcelona’s ambassador last year and recently paid a visit to Paris Saint-Germain, the club where Ronaldinho made his name.

The former Brazil international returned to the Parc des Princes last month to watch PSG's 1-1 draw against Monaco.

Ronaldinho meets Lisa Zimouche

While there, he bumped into 17-year-old freestyler Lisa Zimouche.

Never heard of Zimouche? She’s the World Female Panna Champion and has dazzled Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin with her skills.

But there’s nobody better for a freestyler to perform in front of than Ronaldinho, and Zimouche got that opportunity recently.

At first, Ronaldinho looks stunned by the teenager’s tricks. Then he decides to get involved.

The video ends with Zimouche cheekily nutmegging the Brazil legend while he isn’t paying attention. Check it out below.

Ronaldo was nice enough to extend his congratulations to Zimouche, much to the youngster’s delight.

Ronaldinho is a fan of Gabriel Jesus

It’s clear the former AC Milan playmaker is a fan of technically-gifted players, for he recently lavished praise upon Manchester City’s rising star Gabriel Jesus.

“Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.

"At the moment, it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen."

And no doubt Zimouche and Jesus, who is currently nursing a broken foot, were both inspired by Ronaldinho.

