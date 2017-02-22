Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ronaldinho still has some tricks.

Ronaldinho performs tricks with 17-year-old freestyler Lisa Zimouche

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Football is unlikely to see a player like Ronaldinho ever again.

It wasn’t simply the skills that made the Brazilian one of the most well-respected players around the world. Players like Neymar, Hatem Ben Arfa and Douglas Costa are all capable of pulling off a fancy trick.

No. It was also the smile that never left his face.

Article continues below

Ronaldinho won the Ballon d’Or and was named World Player of the Year twice. His career took him to France, Spain Italy and back to his home country.

Nowadays, the 36-year-old can be found meeting NBA players at All-Star weekend or appearing in rap videos.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

But, of course, he’ll always be close to football.

He became Barcelona’s ambassador last year and recently paid a visit to Paris Saint-Germain, the club where Ronaldinho made his name.

The former Brazil international returned to the Parc des Princes last month to watch PSG's 1-1 draw against Monaco.

Ronaldinho meets Lisa Zimouche

While there, he bumped into 17-year-old freestyler Lisa Zimouche.

Never heard of Zimouche? She’s the World Female Panna Champion and has dazzled Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin with her skills.

But there’s nobody better for a freestyler to perform in front of than Ronaldinho, and Zimouche got that opportunity recently.

At first, Ronaldinho looks stunned by the teenager’s tricks. Then he decides to get involved.

p1b9js6u7jcgrrfe1rvo1dst1jqub.jpg

The video ends with Zimouche cheekily nutmegging the Brazil legend while he isn’t paying attention. Check it out below.

Ronaldo was nice enough to extend his congratulations to Zimouche, much to the youngster’s delight.

Ronaldinho is a fan of Gabriel Jesus

It’s clear the former AC Milan playmaker is a fan of technically-gifted players, for he recently lavished praise upon Manchester City’s rising star Gabriel Jesus.

“Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.

"At the moment, it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen."

And no doubt Zimouche and Jesus, who is currently nursing a broken foot, were both inspired by Ronaldinho.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

Is Ronaldinho among the top five players in history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AC Milan
Neymar
Brazil Football
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again