Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor names big advantage he has when it comes to facing Mayweather

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Another week is quickly passing by without an agreement between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for their proposed superfight.

With every passing day, more fighters are weighing in on the biggest possible fight in combat sport right now.

Most people asked about the fight are picking Mayweather to win handily, but true to his character, Notorious isn’t trying to hear any of it.

Article continues below

McGregor has a reason for his confidence and he told GQ it lies with one of his old signatures from the UFC which isn’t against the rules in boxing, his left cross.

He said: “Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

This strategy immediately becomes better if he could actually fight in the way he is accustomed to being able to.

Mayweather has gained that insane record by being elusive and capitalizing on mistakes by his opponents, which would spell disaster against a rookie boxer in a huge match.

Notorious didn’t make his way to the top of the UFC by being humble though and he is going to have the same amount of confidence in himself to shock the world that he always has.

The only remaining problem would be that there hasn’t been any agreement yet and until that happens, we will never find out who will win.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Georges St-Pierre
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again