Another week is quickly passing by without an agreement between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for their proposed superfight.

With every passing day, more fighters are weighing in on the biggest possible fight in combat sport right now.

Most people asked about the fight are picking Mayweather to win handily, but true to his character, Notorious isn’t trying to hear any of it.

McGregor has a reason for his confidence and he told GQ it lies with one of his old signatures from the UFC which isn’t against the rules in boxing, his left cross.

He said: “Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

This strategy immediately becomes better if he could actually fight in the way he is accustomed to being able to.

Mayweather has gained that insane record by being elusive and capitalizing on mistakes by his opponents, which would spell disaster against a rookie boxer in a huge match.

Notorious didn’t make his way to the top of the UFC by being humble though and he is going to have the same amount of confidence in himself to shock the world that he always has.

The only remaining problem would be that there hasn’t been any agreement yet and until that happens, we will never find out who will win.

