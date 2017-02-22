The New Orleans Pelicans welcomed their newest face to the organization, in NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. While Cousins is set to make his debut on Thursday night for the team, he had a welcome interview with the team on Wednesday.

In typical Boogie Cousins fashion, the big man made sure to leave the media laughing as he joked around a bit. One specific question that came, led to Cousins giving one of the best responses he's given in a while.

In a video from James Herbert of CBS Sports, Cousins responded to a question about how competitive he really is.

About as a perfect of a response as you could imagine for the Pelicans' new center, who'll be paired up with another elite big man in Anthony Davis.

Q: "Just how competitive are you? How much does that go into everything you do?" Cousins: "About 17 techincals worth."

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry was quick to light-heartedly chime in, saying that he and Cousins have "already talked about that," to which Cousins laughed and nodded his head in agreement.

Obviously, Cousins has been hit with 17 technicals this season and was already suspended for one game this season because of that. The team was more than well aware of this when they decided to sign him, though, and here's to hoping that the team can put together a winning culture that maybe, just maybe helps him cut down on some of those technicals.

Time will tell, but betting on Boogie not to get Cousins may be a bit of a longshot if we're being honest.

The Pelicans currently sit with a 23-34 record currently, which leaves them at No. 11 in the tough Eastern Conference. Fortunately, they're still only 2.5 games back of the 8th and final seed in the conference. With the addition of Cousins, there's plenty of reason to believe that they could wind up in that No. 8 spot and potentially wind up taking on the juggernaut Golden State Warriors in the first round.