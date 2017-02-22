Triple H loves spending time at the WWE Performance Center, observing and grooming the next wave of WWE superstars as they work to catch their big break.

Enter Mojo Rawley, an up-and-comer who's as intense as they come and is an immaculate physical specimen. He decided to show the world just how athletic he is.

Triple H was in the building and filmed Rawley attempt an insane gym trick, and what he captured is stunning to watch.

It's not every day you see a human, let alone one with bulging muscles the size of boulders, clearing a 60-inch-tall hurdle. That's exactly what Triple H shared with the world, though, after Rawley tested his vertical prowess:

The jump itself was crazy, but the follow-up reaction? Absolutely insane! It's mesmerizing to see how high up he gets. His form in getting both of his legs over the bar is immaculate.

Just when you think there's no way a human being can complete this feat, Mojo defies gravity. A 270 pound, 6'4 man should not be allowed to float through the air like that.

The only athlete in that spectrum of sports who should be clearing that while being that muscular is LeBron James, and there's a reason he's considered one of the fiercest dunkers in the NBA.

That Rowley nailed this jump after coming straight off of a red eye flight following Smackdown, without sleep — he made sure to let us know that while he screamed in celebration after clearing the hurdle — makes it an even more impressive display of athleticism.

