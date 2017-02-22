Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Mojo Rawley.

Triple H films WWE Superstar pulling off insane gym trick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Triple H loves spending time at the WWE Performance Center, observing and grooming the next wave of WWE superstars as they work to catch their big break.

Enter Mojo Rawley, an up-and-comer who's as intense as they come and is an immaculate physical specimen. He decided to show the world just how athletic he is.

Triple H was in the building and filmed Rawley attempt an insane gym trick, and what he captured is stunning to watch.

Article continues below

It's not every day you see a human, let alone one with bulging muscles the size of boulders, clearing a 60-inch-tall hurdle. That's exactly what Triple H shared with the world, though, after Rawley tested his vertical prowess:

The jump itself was crazy, but the follow-up reaction? Absolutely insane! It's mesmerizing to see how high up he gets. His form in getting both of his legs over the bar is immaculate.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Leroy Sane tweets football fan after his Monaco goal costs him €34,200

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

Memphis Depay has already broken a Lyon record after just 33 days at the club

Just when you think there's no way a human being can complete this feat, Mojo defies gravity. A 270 pound, 6'4 man should not be allowed to float through the air like that.

The only athlete in that spectrum of sports who should be clearing that while being that muscular is LeBron James, and there's a reason he's considered one of the fiercest dunkers in the NBA. 

That Rowley nailed this jump after coming straight off of a red eye flight following Smackdown, without sleep — he made sure to let us know that while he screamed in celebration after clearing the hurdle — makes it an even more impressive display of athleticism. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again