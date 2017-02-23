New Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is expecting the team to lay down the law in terms of how he should work with new teammate Lewis Hamilton on the track.

Bottas' predecessor Nico Rosberg had almost constant clashes with Hamilton throughout their four-year stint together, namely in 2015 and 2016 in which both drivers suffered due to contact between them.

The end of the 2016 season was particularly memorable in this respect with Hamilton deliberately holding up traffic in a ploy to win the title over his teammate and ignoring team orders in the process.

Speaking to Autosport, Bottas said: "They had a tough battle and really tough times against each other"

"But as a team [Mercedes] have also learned a lot about how to deal with those situations, and they have had so many different scenarios with the two drivers.

"I am sure that the rules will be quite strict about what you can do and what you can't."

The Finn conceded that an inter-team battle for the world title would be entirely new to him but expressed his desire to drive as he always has done, in the best interests of his team.

"It is definitely tricky to be a team player and at the same time always trying to put yourself in front," Bottas said.

"It is a kind of a new situation for me. I think it's best for me to carry on as I have always done, so I do everything for the team.

"But, at the same time, I have my own goals and in F1 you do need to be selfish if you want to win.

Mutual respect

The former Williams driver also noted his will to develop an amicable and respectful working relationship with his three-time world title winning teammate saying: "I normally get on with everyone and I believe I definitely can race very hard but fair with Lewis and respect each other."

The 27-year-old hasn't enjoyed a length pre-season with his new team due to the shock nature of Rosberg's departure and the search that Mercedes were forced to undertake to appoint him.

As such, Bottas only began working with his new team in January and has had a lot of catching up to do to Hamilton, who is entering his fifth season with the reigning constructors champions.

"We have been very good in making use of the time that we have had for this so far," said the Finn.

"The plan the team put together for me to get into everything has been very good and I have already done a few race simulations in the simulator and a lot of engineering meetings. It has been a very efficient month and I feel like I have learned massively."

"Of course I would have preferred to have started the preparation earlier but it was not possible, so we need to deal with it.

Fast start

Bottas expressed his desire to start with a bang and deliver result to his new team as soon as possible, saying: "My goal is definitely to perform from the very first race on the level of the car and on the level of what the team is going to be expecting from me.

"If it takes a bit of time there is no drama, as there are so many new things and Lewis has been with the team for a long time.

"I know, being with Williams, how beneficial it can be to be in the same team for a long time and getting to know everyone that well and knowing how the team operates at the track and what set-up changes you do and what sort of things you have experienced in the past."

Mercedes new W08 car will be released at Silverstone on February 23 ahead of the late March beginning to the 2017 season.

