Lewis Hamilton foresees the new, faster Formula 1 cars being a 'massive challenge' in the upcoming 2017 season.

Hamilton insisted that he had gone through a demanding off season training regime but questioned whether or not his fitness would stand up with the new cars set to lap around four seconds faster per lap than in 2016.

The Mercedes driver said, via BBC Sport: "I don't know if I'll be easily fit enough, or will struggle a bit or be super-underneath and need to work harder."

The 32-year-old was confident in his team's offseason progress but wasn't certain whether they would be leading the pack at this stage, whilst expressing concerns with the new design specs for the cars that could potentially make overtaking more difficult.

"It's a completely new slate. It might be Ferrari at the front, it might be Red Bull, we have no idea." he said.

"I think the big unknown is Red Bull, I think they always create an amazing car and this is a new area of downforce and they're amazing at creating downforce so I think it'll be really interesting to see what they pull out and I'm hoping it'll be a real mixture of competition.

"I hope it'll be close so we'll be fighting with Red Bull and Ferrari. That's what the fans want to see."

30% increase in downforce

Swept back front wings, rear wings that are lower to the ground and wider, larger tyres and an increased floor area will lead to a 30% increase in downforce and significantly faster cornering speeds and forces.

However, Hamilton expressed concerns that these changes would impact overtaking, saying: "My engineers say it's going to be a lot harder to overtake.

"If we see overtaking is worse, it's going to be worse for the fans, the spectacle will be worse so I'm hoping that's not the case."

He continued: "For example, I heard tyres might not be as grippy as we'd hoped but the aero downforce is going to be huge because it's a bigger, wider car so there's going to be more downforce, so the car behind will be affected even more than it ever was before.

"And I've heard the engineers said this would potentially happen and there is an alternative route but this is the route that's chosen.

"So we are where we are and I really hope that the engineers, who are the smartest guys, are wrong and I hope that the spectacle is greater and the most competitive that it's ever been and if it is, then I look forward to being part of that."

Hamilton on F1's new owners

In an exclusive interview with BBC Radio 5 live, the 32-year-old also addressed the new ownership group of F1, Liberty Media, and the sport's need to catch up with the modern world.

Hamilton said: "I'm excited for the new owners who have come in and I hope they do something new and I really think they're going to bring new blood, new ideas, new ways of engaging the fans in a new and unique way.

"F1 is a bit outdated in the sense that if you look at other sports they're further ahead in the entertainment factor but F1 is catching up and I think there's a lot of catching up to do."

According to the Brit, Liberty would be well served to garner fans ideas and perspectives on major issues before making any landscape-altering decisions on the future of the sport.

"The first step would be to see what the fans feel they're lacking, what they feel they would want more of," he said. "I think you'd get a good balance of opinions of people who have been to a grand prix. You'd get a lot of opinions but, a bit like our government, it might go the wrong way."

Mercedes are set to release their new W08 car at Silverstone tomorrow ahead of the latest winter test starting on February 27 at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona.

