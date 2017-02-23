Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mkhitaryan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan tweets about the injury he sustained against Saint-Etienne

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was almost the perfect night for Manchester United against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils took a 3-0 lead into the second-leg and knew a professional job would be enough to see them sail through to the last-16.

And Jose Mourinho’s side produced just that with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s 17th-minute strike being the only goal of the game.

Article continues below

An impressive 4-0 aggregate win saw them comfortably ease into the next round.

But, like we said, it wasn’t quite the perfect night for United.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Watch: Fan footage captures dramatic scenes after SD 205 Live went off-air

Watch: Fan footage captures dramatic scenes after SD 205 Live went off-air

Stone Cold reveals amazing story from WWE's European tour in late '90s

Stone Cold reveals amazing story from WWE's European tour in late '90s

Watch: Ronaldinho was left stunned by 17-year-old freestyler Lisa Zimouche's skills

Watch: Ronaldinho was left stunned by 17-year-old freestyler Lisa Zimouche's skills

Henrikh Mkhitaryan tweets about the injury he picked up vs Saint-Etienne

Henrikh Mkhitaryan tweets about the injury he picked up vs Saint-Etienne

Just eight minutes after opening the scoring, Mkhitaryan was seen limping off the pitch after clutching his hamstring.

With United travelling to Wembley on Sunday to take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final, there were plenty of worried supporters.

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Will the Armenian be fit to play in the cup final?

Well, the former Borussia Dortmund star has taken to Twitter to let everyone know the situation. He posted: "Back in the country where I spent my childhood. So happy to have scored, but sad to have left the pitch that early. Fingers crossed #mufc.”

Everyone associated with the club will certainly have their “fingers crossed” that Mkhitaryan is fit ahead of the EFL Cup final.

Despite struggling to play regular first-team football early in his United career, Mkhitaryan has become a very important player in Mourinho’s side, scoring six goals in all competitions.

But, while Mkhitaryan has hope of playing at the weekend, Mourinho has seemingly ruled him out of the match - as well as Michael Carrick, who appeared to pick up a calf injury.

FBL-EUR-C3-SAINT ETIENNE-MAN UTD

"Him (Mkhitaryan) and Michael I think they are both out but this is based on my experience not on my medical knowledge and not based on tests and what they have to do tomorrow. I think no chance," Mourinho said after the match.

"But I repeat it’s just my experience, a calf, a hamstring, even if it’s minor minor, some fibre damage, I think out."

It would be a massive blow for the Old Trafford outfit to have both Mkhitaryan and Carrick missing from the cup final.

But it wasn’t just those two injuries that prevented the perfect night for the club. Eric Bailly got sent off during the second-half which means he will miss both legs of their last-16 clash.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Football
Paul Scholes
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again