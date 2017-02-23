Henrikh Mkhitaryan tweets about the injury he picked up vs Saint-Etienne

It was almost the perfect night for Manchester United against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils took a 3-0 lead into the second-leg and knew a professional job would be enough to see them sail through to the last-16.

And Jose Mourinho’s side produced just that with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s 17th-minute strike being the only goal of the game.

An impressive 4-0 aggregate win saw them comfortably ease into the next round.

But, like we said, it wasn’t quite the perfect night for United.

Just eight minutes after opening the scoring, Mkhitaryan was seen limping off the pitch after clutching his hamstring.

With United travelling to Wembley on Sunday to take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final, there were plenty of worried supporters.

Will the Armenian be fit to play in the cup final?

Well, the former Borussia Dortmund star has taken to Twitter to let everyone know the situation. He posted: "Back in the country where I spent my childhood. So happy to have scored, but sad to have left the pitch that early. Fingers crossed #mufc.”

Everyone associated with the club will certainly have their “fingers crossed” that Mkhitaryan is fit ahead of the EFL Cup final.

Despite struggling to play regular first-team football early in his United career, Mkhitaryan has become a very important player in Mourinho’s side, scoring six goals in all competitions.

But, while Mkhitaryan has hope of playing at the weekend, Mourinho has seemingly ruled him out of the match - as well as Michael Carrick, who appeared to pick up a calf injury.

"Him (Mkhitaryan) and Michael I think they are both out but this is based on my experience not on my medical knowledge and not based on tests and what they have to do tomorrow. I think no chance," Mourinho said after the match.

"But I repeat it’s just my experience, a calf, a hamstring, even if it’s minor minor, some fibre damage, I think out."

It would be a massive blow for the Old Trafford outfit to have both Mkhitaryan and Carrick missing from the cup final.

But it wasn’t just those two injuries that prevented the perfect night for the club. Eric Bailly got sent off during the second-half which means he will miss both legs of their last-16 clash.

