Jose Mourinho took a blatant shot at Man City after St-Etienne win

Jose Mourinho has never been one to mince his words, and the Manchester United boss was in hot form following his side's 1-0 win over St-Etienne on Wednesday night.

United finished with a 4-0 aggregate victory over the two legs of their last-32 Europa League tie, but the progress has only further clogged an already packed schedule.

With the EFL Cup final on Sunday, a spot in the FA Cup quarters on top of their progress in Europe, Mourinho's squad is going to be stretched to the fullest.

Not to mention the fact they are currently embroiled in the tightest race for the top four in recent memory.

Still, the winner in the Special One wants to compete on all fronts possible and he refuses to travel the same path as city rivals Man City have chosen to in the process.

United’s FA Cup quarter-final at Mourinho's old side Chelsea is on Monday March 13, four days before the Red Devils play the second leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.

“I feel really surprised that the decision is made before our draw in Europe, because at this moment nobody knows where we play, where the first and second matches are,” said Mourinho.

“Imagine we play Chelsea on Monday and go to the second match in Europe in Russia, Turkey or Greece?

FBL-EUR-C3-SAINT ETIENNE-MAN UTD

“I think, once more, the interests are going in front of the clubs and English football’s interests, and nobody cares about it.

“I cannot play against Chelsea with the second team, I cannot play Chelsea with the U21s like Manchester City did last year. I cannot do that. We are Manchester United.

“I don’t do that as Manchester United manager. I don’t do that to the FA Cup because the FA Cup is not guilty of these decisions.

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

“The FA Cup is beautiful, the competition is historical. I have to treat Manchester United supporters and the FA Cup in the right way.

“I cannot go there with U21s. Probably they would deserve it but I don’t do that."

Jose has set his stall out clear as day: Manchester City might think playing the kids in certain cups is ok, but Manchester United do not.

Spouting such a sentiment in the name of the fans is extremely noble and endearing, but, at its core, is the statement just another classic Mourinho jab?

