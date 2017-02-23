Despite looking like they could be on the verge of a hammering for large parts of their last 16 Champions League contest with Sevilla, Leicester City did themselves justice with a 2-1 loss.

Yes, it was a loss, but a precious away goal means the Foxes have every chance of upsetting a Sevilla team who don't travel particularly well at the King Power Stadium in a few weeks.

Kasper Schmeichel put in the performance of a lifetime with a series of stunning saves to keep the English champions in the tie.

Article continues below

But, it was Jamie Vardy who grabbed the headlines as the England international ended his 759-minute goal drought to finish off a slick Leicester move.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa had put the home side two goals clear at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but the Foxes' ability to battle back delighted their travelling faithful, reported to be close to 5,000 despite just securing an allocation of just 2,500.

Article continues below

Considering the champions are just one point and one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League, the fans have been enjoying the relative escape of European football this term, and their trip to Seville on Wednesday was no different.

In fact, the City fans might have enjoyed themselves a little bit too much before the game. But not in the manner you might think.

No, the Foxes fans were not violent or rowdy during their stay in Seville; quite the opposite in fact.

A video has emerged of several Leicester fans, possibly hundreds, gathered at a bar in sunny Seville and they seem to be having a good time signing loudly.

However, in the middle of the signing? An elderly Spanish woman who probably has no idea what is going on, getting down to the serenading cheers.

Just when you think you have seen it all...

Leicester can now concentrate on their home game with Liverpool next Monday night before a must-win relegation six-pointer against Hull the following Saturday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms