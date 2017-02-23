Despite being Chelsea's standout player last season, Willian has found game time somewhat hard to come by under Antonio Conte this term.

Five goals and six assists saw the Brazilian earn Player of the Season under Guus Hiddink, yet he's been afforded just 12 Premier League starts during the 2016/17 campaign.

So why is that? Having rescued Chelsea on numerous occasions last season with important goals, you would have thought Willian would be a guaranteed starter.

It's ultimately down to the form of Eden Hazard and Pedro, who have been mightily impressive throughout Chelsea's title bid.

While Hazard has started 24 out of 25 games, scoring and assisting 10 and three goals respectively, Pedro has rediscovered his own form on the right flank with five goals and six assists.

And though the Spaniard's record isn't much better than Willian's five goals and one assist, it's patently clear Conte prefers Pedro in his attacking trio.

Quite what Willian must do to nail down a regular starting role remains to be seen but if there was ever a way to do it, it's by impressing in training.

We've brought to you several training ground videos over the past few months of Chelsea's players performing some spectacular pieces of skill during sessions.

Thibaut Courtois scored a 25-yard screamer in December; Cesc Fabregas chipped the Belgian from inside the 18-yard box earlier this month; while Diego Costa has shown he too can take an inch-perfect free-kick.

More footage has now emerged from Chelsea's training ground and this time it features Willian scoring two outrageous volleys from outside the area after being tee'd up by Conte himself.

In the video below, the 28-year-old lashes one right-footed volley into the top-left corner before repeating - if not surpassing - the feat with his left foot.

WILLIAN AT THE DOUBLE

Stunning. As if scoring a right-footed piledriver wasn't good enough, Willian then produced an unstoppable volley with his left peg.

Failure to earn more time on the pitch may result in the Brazil international seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Manchester United reportedly interested.

Earlier this month, Willian revealed how Mourinho tried to take him to Old Trafford last summer and admitted to feeling flattered by the interest.

"Concrete, I do not know, but there was interest, yes," he told Globo Esporte. "From Manchester United, because Mourinho is there too.

"From other clubs I do not know, but there are always some things on the internet. But I'm glad to hear that there are clubs that admire my work."

Conte has since refuted claims Willian is a top target for United, though anything is possible if the winger's situation doesn't improve in the coming months.

