During a BT Sport cricket program, ex-England international Graeme Swann commented that he is still not 100% convinced that Joe Root is the right man for the captaincy.

During a panel debate on BT Sport 3, alongside another ex-England international in Michael Vaughan and presenter Greg James, Swann hoped that the new responsibility would not affect Root’s batting.

The host of the show, James, who is usually known for his job on Radio 1, commented: “When it was being talked about, that Joe Root was possibly going to get this job Swanny. You weren’t 100% convinced, that he was the right man for the job.”

In reply, Swann said: “No, I’m still not. I said that to him last night. He knows that. ‘I said’ you know it’s not against you, that I don’t want you to be England captain; I want you to be the best player we’ve ever had.

"I don’t want the captaincy to ruin it, so just promise me that you’ll still be that cheeky little idiot in the changing room that takes the mick out of everyone. That plays with fun.

"If he does he will be the best we’ve ever had, I’m convinced of it. ”

Swann’s reservations about the affects the England captaincy can have on a player comes a week after another ex-England international Andrew Flintoff warned against the pressures of captaining the national side.

Swann explained that, whilst he liked Root as a player, he wasn’t 100% convinced that the captaincy was right for him at this stage in his career. Explaining that it was nothing personal against Root and that he considers him to be potentially the best player England has ever produced.

He does have concerns about Root as captain, chiefly, what it could hypothetically do to his confidence if things are not going so well.

However, the former spinner trusts that if he keeps his cheeky personality and keeps playing for fun and love of the sport, he is convinced he will be the best player England has ever had.

Vaughan believed that sometimes being the England captain has to be a serious job; you are leading a first class Test side after all. However, he assumed that for Root, it would not be the be all and end all and he would keep his cheeky antics rather than lose them to the pressures of the captaincy.

That said, Vaughan praised Root’s performance during a press conference, where he made a joke about the seriousness of a talk he had with the England Head Coach Trevor Bayliss, making a characteristically mischievous quip about the conversation lasting only two minutes.

The former England captain said: “Of course you have to take the captaincy seriously, at times. But it won’t be the be all and end all.

"I thought he gave a really great line when he gave his press conference the other day. He said he had a real long chat with Trevor Bayliss, it lasted two minutes.”

Good signs then that the pressures and seriousness associated with the England captaincy aren’t affecting Root's personality too much.

