Wednesday night saw two football legends clash in a Champions League tie.

Two of the greatest goalkeepers to have ever played the sport - Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon - went head-to-head as Porto played Juventus in their last-16 clash.

Unfortunately, the pair of ‘keepers couldn’t both keep clean sheets to mark the occasion as Casillas was powerless to stop Juve from running out 2-0 winners.

Article continues below

In truth, the match was ruined after Porto’s Alex Telles was dismissed after just 27 minutes. The left back received two yellow cards in the space of two minutes leaving the Portuguese side having to play with 10 men for more than an hour.

Up until that point, the match was quite even but Juve eventually made their extra player count with Marko Pjaca scoring in the 72nd minute with Dani Alves doubling their lead just two minutes later.

Article continues below

It was a victory that Max Allegri’s side fully deserved as they dominated possession and had 18 attempts on goal following Telles’ sending off.

But the match will be remembered for something that occurred after the final whistle.

Casillas and Buffon were seen embracing in a big hug in a photo that will be shared on social media in years to come.

But what was said during their meeting?

Well, rather than praising each other for being absolute legends, Buffon spoke honestly about the match.

“Buffon told me that the red card made it easier for them,” Casillas admitted.

At the age of 39, you’d think that Buffon would be able to provide a more interesting insight into the match, rather than making an obvious comment that sounds as though it came from Michael Owen.

Anyway, Casillas spoke in more detail about the tie, acknowledging how tough it will be for Porto to progress to the quarter-finals.

"We tried to do well, but those two minutes really changed everything. We could’ve fought it out with Juventus otherwise.

"It’ll be better for us in the second leg if they have someone sent off early on, but either way we need to work hard and keep believing.

"It will be difficult, but we will give it our best in Turin."

Whatever happens in the second-leg, there's simply no denying that Casillas and Buffon are two of the greatest 'keepers football have ever seen.

For the past 20 years, the pair have battled with each other to be called the best goalkeeper in the world with Casillas being named in the UEFA Team of the Year on six occasions and Buffon four times.

They have won an impressive 12 top-flight league titles between them - five for Casillas at Real Madrid and seven for Buffon at Juventus - as well as a World Cup each.

However, one trophy that has somehow evaded Buffon so far is the Champions League. Casillas has three to his name but Buffon is still looking for his maiden victory in Europe's elite competition.

Is this year the year Buffon finally gets his hands on one of the biggest prizes in football?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms